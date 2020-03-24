Bihar DGP Appeals To The People Of The State To Stay Home; Warns Imposition Of Penalty

After the violation of the lockdown advisory on the first day by the people of Bihar, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has made an appeal to the people to stay at home in an attempt to fight the COVID-19. The DGP also said that those stepping out of home and violating the lockdown advisory will be penalised.

'Curfew is for the safety of people'

While speaking to Republic TV, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "I appeal to the people of Bihar to not step out of their homes without any purpose. They should not loiter on the roads. Lockdown means curfew and this curfew is for the safety of people of Bihar. The way people supported the Janta Curfew, people should come forward and support this lockdown. Government has no intention to keep you locked up and isolation, but we are taking measures to save your and the life of millions of people of Bihar as COVID-19 is an infectious disease and one never can know who will get infected. Henceforth, isolation and social distance is the only way out to fight this disease. This lockdown is not only for the cities but for the villages as well as those villagers working in different parts of the country should maintain precaution from their village folks."

Bihar government has also taken steps like barricading the roads and imposing fine to ensure lockdown.

Transport secretary Sanjay Agarwal said, "We have barricaded the roads all over Bihar and deployed police personnel to ensure lockdown. The govt has also announced a package for the poor people in which they would be getting one-month free ration and one thousand Rupees would be directly credited to their account."

At many places in Bihar, those who were seen violating the lockdown, faced the wrath of the police as the policemen lathi-charged the violators. Bihar govt has already announced the lockdown of the entire state till 31st March, as staying home is the only remedy to stop the spread of Coronavirus and the appeal made by the DGP of Bihar should act as a catalyst.

