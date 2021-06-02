Bihar DGP Directs On-duty Police Officers To Not Use Phones Or Engage In Social Media

While on traffic or VIP/VVIP duty in Bihar, police have been directed not to use mobile phones or electronic devices, or to be active on social media, unless there is an exceptional situation. Bihar DGP (Director-General of Police) SK Singhal issued the directive on Tuesday, June 1, in a letter to all senior police officers in the state.

Violations of the order by police officers or other workers will result in disciplinary action. The DGP's worry and directive came in the wake of a slew of complaints and allegations concerning police officers who appear to be excessively preoccupied with their smartphones and mobile devices while on the job.

Bihar DGP issues order

The order read, "At different parts of the city we can see these policemen busy playing or talking on their smartphones or messaging each other. This seems to be their prime duty."

The order suggests that the DGP wants police officers to be on high alert while on duty, ready to respond to law-and-order issues or public calls for assistance. The order also stated that on-duty police - notably those stationed at busy traffic signals, assigned to VIP/VVIP visits, or tasked to crowd control at public events - were harming the force's reputation. According to the report, such distractions could lead to police misconduct. The order issued by Bihar's top police is identical to previous orders given by other states.

The DGP has ordered police officers and personnel not to use mobile or electronic devices while on duty (except under special circumstances). Its copy has been sent to Range IG-DIG, SSP, SP and Commandant along with in-charge of all divisions of Police Headquarters. At the same time, for violation of the order, they have also been asked to take action considering it as indiscipline. Also, the Bihar Police Department says that this order has been issued in view of the continuous complaints and videos going viral on social media.

No phones of Bihar police on duty

The Rajasthan government announced in September 2019 that police officers assigned to traffic or VIP movement will be required to leave their phones with their superior officials while on duty. The order additionally said that they were prohibited from using mobile phones "unnecessarily" while on duty at demonstrations, fairs, and festivals.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI