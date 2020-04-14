'Will Felicitate Policemen With 'Corona Veer Samman' After COVID-19 Battle Ends':Bihar DGP

The role of policemen is crucial for the smooth implementation of the lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19. After the announcement of the extension of lockdown till May 3, Bihar DGP inorder to keep the police personnel in high spirits and motivated has announced to felicitate them the "Corona Veer Samman" after the war with COVID-19 ends.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey while speaking to Republic TV said, "I am trying to motivate all the constables and talk to all officers daily and the day this crisis of Coronavirus ends, I will felicitate all policemen who have done commendable work, right from the rank of constable to SP with "Corona Veer Samman" and also award them in a felicitation ceremony in Patna."

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Total 1036 Cured; 1211 Cases & 31 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hrs

Appeals to follow lockdown protocol

The Bihar DGP also made an appeal to the people of the state to follow the protocol of social distancing. While speaking to Republic TV, Gupteshwar Pandey said, "We will follow the instructions of the Prime Minister and we are ready to ensure lockdown till May 3. The 12 crore people of the state are careful and they are not allowing anyone to enter from outside the state. ADG rank officer is monitoring the situation and is taking care of the fact that no new hotspot is created." The DGP also said, "Poor people will not suffer for food. The state government is taking care of each and every needy and daily wage labourers and government has provided financial assistance of two thousand rupees and free ration."

Read: 'COVID-19 Situation Under Control, Aim To Create Job Opportunities':Bihar Health Minister

Violators to be booked under the Goonda Act

The Bihar DGP further announced, "Those spreading fake news on communal lines and those violating the lockdown shall be booked under the Goonda Act and his / her name will be registered in Goonda Register."

Read: Tejashwi Attacks Nitish Kumar's Govt After Bihari Migrant Worker Commits Suicide In Uppal

Read: Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Bihar: List Of Necessary Precautions Listed By The Government