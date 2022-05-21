Bihar Dy CM Renu Devi Says State 'prepared For Disaster' After Storms Claim 34 Lives

A day after heavy rain and thunderstorms rocked Bihar, claiming 34 people's lives, Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi informed that the state is prepared to face the disaster. She said that the District Magistrates (DMs) have been alerted along with other departments concerned.

She expressed her grief on the 34 casualties and said that 16 aggrieved families have already received Rs 4 lakh from the CM relief fund and 18 remaining kins will receive the amount soon.

"We are prepared for disaster. DMs have been alerted to coordinate with all departments. Ambulances, hospitals ready. Unfortunate that 34 died due to storm (& lightning). Gave Rs 4 lakh to 16 aggrieved families, 18 others will receive amounts soon," said Deputy CM Renu Devi, ANI reported.

Bihar| We are prepared for disaster. DMs alerted to coordinate with all depts. Ambulances, hospitals ready. Unfortunate that 34 died due to storm (& lightning). Gave Rs 4 lakh to 16 aggrieved families, 18 others will receive amounts soon: Deputy CM Renu Devi pic.twitter.com/khEKVYVlmB — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

PM Modi & CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia

On May 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives to gale storms and lightning in Bihar. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the death of many people in the incidents of thunderstorm and lightning in many districts of Bihar. May God give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. The local administration under the supervision of the state government is actively engaged in relief and rescue work."

बिहार के कई जिलों में आंधी एवं बिजली गिरने की घटनाओं में कई लोगों की मृत्यु से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। ईश्वर शोक-संतप्त परिवारों को इस अपार दुख को सहने की शक्ति दे। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्परता से जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased. The Chief Minister’s office stated that instructions will be given to provide assistance for crop and house damage to the affected families, after assessing the situation. The Bihar CM further appealed to people to follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department from time to time to prevent casualties from thunderstorms and advised them to stay home and stay safe during bad weather.

राज्य के 16 जिलों में आंधी एवं वज्रपात से 33 लोगों की मृत्यु दुःखद। मृतकों के आश्रितों को तत्काल 4-4 लाख रु० अनुग्रह अनुदान देने तथा आंधी एवं वज्रपात से हुई गृह क्षति एवं फसल क्षति का आकलन कर प्रभावित परिवारों को जल्द से जल्द सहायता राशि उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश भी दिया गया। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 20, 2022

34 killed in Bihar due to storms

As many as 34 people in the 16 districts of Bihar died on Friday due to the storm and lightning. As extreme weather conditions, rainfall, floods, and lightning are wreaking havoc across parts of the country, Bihar and Assam continue to experience gale storms with lightning and floods.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gunaha district received 15.2mm of rain and Araria 5mm. The IMD said Samastipur received 22mm of rain, Bhagalpur 18.2mm, and Araria 5mm as of May 20. Maximum temperatures in Aurangabad were recorded at 44.3°C, Nawada at 43.8°C, Sheikhpura at 43.6°C, Nalanda at 41.5°C, Gaya at 40°C, and Patna at 40.4°C.

As per the weather forecast, rain and thunderstorm are likely in the state of Bihar until May 23. The IMD had issued a yellow alert in areas of West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, and Katihar for May 20.

