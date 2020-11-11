Bihar Election 2020: Ravi Shankar Prasad Hails PM Modi's Leadership As NDA Retains Power

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the electoral victory that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pulled off in a closely fought Bihar elections. The Bihar assembly election results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister lauded PM Modi's leadership and commitment that resonated with the people of Bihar. He further requested the opposition party to maintain the essence of democracy and take their defeat gracefully,

"Today is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar. They trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without the development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete," Prasad told ANI.

"I have to make only one request to our friends in the opposition. We are dignified in our victory, let them show some grace in their defeat. That is the essence of democracy," he added.

NDA wins Bihar; RJD single-largest

The Bihar assembly election results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

Alliances in Bihar elections and final tally

NDA - 125 (BJP - 74, JDU - 43, HAM(S) - 4 VIP - 4)

Mahagathbandhan - 110 (RJD - 75, Congress - 19, CPI-ML - 12, CPM - 2, CPI - 2)

Grand Democratic Secular Front - AIMIM - 5, BSP - 1

