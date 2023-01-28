Bihar Excise Dept & Police Team Attacked In Bhojpur By Liquor Smugglers; 11 Injured

Illicit liquor smugglers in Bihar attacked the excise team and police officers in Bhojpur on Saturday which had gone to conduct raids on locations manufacturing and selling spurious alcohol. In the incident, 11 people were injured and the smugglers damaged 4 vehicles of the excise department. The policemen have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Notably, this is the second such incident within a month. At least 15 people have been named as accused in the FIR filed by the local police station. However, nobody has been arrested in the case so far.

Bihar | A team of the Excise dept, that had gone to raid Mahadalit Tola in Ghagha in Arrah, Bhojpur, was attacked by a group of people. The team was conducting the raid on the info about manufacturing & distribution of illicit liquor. 11 people injured, FIR registered. (27.01) pic.twitter.com/qQv3qKAk8v — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Stone pelting on excise team and police

The excise team accompanied by police personnel, based on a tip-off had gone to raid a location in Mahadalit Tola in Ghagha in Arrah, Bhojpur, where they were attacked by a mob. The team was conducting the raid on information about alleged manufacturing and distribution of illicit liquor.

One of the injured officers, Chaudhary Surya Bhushan, Excise Inspector said, “We had the information that illicit liquor is made and sold there. So along with the police parties, we reached there to conduct raids and also made 3-4 arrests. Subsequently about 20-30 people arrived and attacked us by suddenly pelting stones. 11 of us were injured. Our vehicles were damaged. They fled with the people we had arrested and destroyed liquor.”

Second incident in under a month

This is the second such incident in Bihar recently. Earlier, a similar attack had taken place in Muzaffarpur, where illegal liquor smugglers had attacked a police convoy.

It’s important to note that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had assured on January 15 that strict action will be taken against the accused in the Bihar hooch tragedy. The Crime branch of the Delhi police had earlier arrested Ram Babu, the mastermind of the Hooch tragedy, in which over 80 people had died after drinking illicit liquor.