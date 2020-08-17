COVID-19: Bihar Extends Lockdown Till Sept 6; Here Are Activites Permitted & Prohibited

With an alarming spike of Coronavirus cases in the Bihar, the state government on Monday has decided to extended the lockdown till September 6. This development comes as Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.04 lakh on Sunday as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection,

In continuation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, the restrictions imposed issued by this (state) department order dated July 30 imposing further restrictions will remain effective till September 6, read the order.

"In view of the present situation of COVID-19 in the State of Bihar, in exercise of the powers, conferred by the MHA by the aforesaid instructions, in continuation of the MHA order, the restrictions imposed issued by this department order wide memo no. 102/f4.F.31t dated 30.7.2020 imposing further restrictions will remain effective till 06.09.2020," the state government said in a statement.

Activities Permitted -

Banks, insurance offices and ATMs will remain functional.

Print and electronic media offices are will remain open.

Information Technology companies under essential sectors allowed to operate.

Internet service providers, broadband and cable services can also function. E-commerce services like Amazon and Flipkart will be permitted.

Restaurants have only home delivery or take away services. Hotels, motels, and lodges are exempted from the lockdown.

Taxis and autos allowed to ply. Private vehicles are allowed only for limited activities.

People going to the office must carry their identification card while travelling to office.

Activities Prohibited -

Places of worship to remain closed

Schools, colleges, training, research, coaching institutions and other educational institutions will remain closed.

Offices of the government of India its autonomous/subordinate offices and the public corporation to be shut

Malls, movie theatres, swimming pools are also barred from operating. Sports and cultural complexes will be shut.

Commercial, private and government establishments will remain closed.

Bihar's COVID tally crosses 1 lakh mark

Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.04 lakh on Sunday as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 537, a health bulletin said. Patna district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 255, followed by Bhagalpur (177), Madhubani (127), Aurangabad (113) and Muzaffarpur and Saharsa (97 each), it said.

The state capital has reported 16,621 COVID-19 cases so far. Districts that have reported more than 4,000 cases each are Muzaffarpur (4,244), Bhagalpur (4,151) and Begusarai (4,009). Bihar has so far tested 16.79 lakh samples for COVID- 19.

