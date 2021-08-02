Bihar Family Asks Centre To Repatriate Son Who Died In China Under 'unknown' Circumstances

A boy from India’s northern state of Bihar studying at a Chinese University has died under ‘mysterious circumstances.’ His grieving family, shattered at the loss of their son, is now making appeals to the central government to repatriate his body from the neighbouring country. Nagsen Aman had migrated to the Chinese territory to pursue his studies in medicines at China's Tianjin University and was a third-year student. On July 29, the Indian national was found dead and there was no clarity offered to his family by either the institution or the Chinese government regarding the events that may have led to their child’s death.

While the Bihar family was in shock to learn about the sudden demise of the teenager, to make the loss more unbearable was the fact that nobody knew what happened. The family was overwhelmed with pain and agony after they were informed that the 29-year-old had passed away, his mourning uncle Ramkishor Paswan said in a statement recorded by Asian News International. Meanwhile, the member of the parliament for the ruling party BJP on Sunday Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, assuming the responsibility, made appeals to the GOI to intervene in the matter on behalf of the bereaved parents.

Tagging the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Meenakshi Lekhi, the latter informed that the student from Bihar “studying in Tianjin University China has been found dead under unknown circumstances.” Furthermore, he elaborated that the family was given the news of the demise early morning of July 30. “No official communication has been received either from the university or from the Chinese Embassy,” Dr Jaiswal stressed, as he requested the centre to probe into the incident. The Bihar MP also shared the passport details of the deceased Indian boy.

'Family was regularly in touch..' says uncle

“Aman was in a good health,” the teenage boy’s uncle said, adding that the family had regularly been in touch with the now-deceased boy and that there were no stumbling blocks in his life as such. Neither did he suffer from any chronic illness, his uncle said. Paswan further added that the boy had remained in the university dorm during the COVID-19 pandemic, and had not contracted the COVID-19 infection.

“He did not test positive for coronavirus,” the puzzled uncle stated. He continued that the university randomly informed the family about the death of his nephew on July 29, leaving them torn with grief, aghast and wondering. “After that, we have not received any official communication.,” he added. “We are constantly requesting the Indian government that if our nephew has died, then please help us bring his body back,” the mourning member of the family continued.

"He was the only son of our family,” another uncle lamenting the death told reporters, as he added that the members ensured that they were in constant touch with the boy. Although it remains unclear when was the last time that they spoke. “He was perfectly healthy,” Pankaj Paswan recalled, adding that suddenly “we receive a call from an unknown number that he is no more.”

Since then the family has made numerous attempts to call the Chinese University for more details but contact could not be established. In order to get clarity about the circumstances in which the Indian boy passed away in China, his uncle stated that he would write to President Ram Noth Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar adding that he would make an appeal to fly the boy’s dead body back to his home country India for last rites and cremation.