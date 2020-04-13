Bihar Files Complaint Against Rajasthan After 40 Students Permitted To Cross Borders

Bihar government has officially lodged a complaint with the Union Home Secretary regarding Kota District Magistrate issuing vehicle pass to 40 students of Kota to return back to Bihar. Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, in a letter written to the Union Home Secretary, cited this act of Kota DM as a violation of the lockdown and also lodged an official complaint with the Rajashtan Chief Secretary.

'Kota DM has violated the protocol'

Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar while speaking to Republic TV said, "Kota DM has violated the protocol of lockdown by issuing passes for private vehicles to ferry 40 students to Bihar. I have spoken to the chief secretary of Rajasthan, Union Home Secretary and Cabinet Secretary, that during the period of lockdown, vehicle passes should not be allowed when the number of positive cases in Kota has gone up to 40. These people have crossed our border and one does not know irrespective of whether they are infected or not, we have got them checked and they have been asked to be put under quarantine for 14 days in their respective houses. The District Magistrate of Kota should be warned for violating the guidelines issued by the MHA."

In a letter to the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar has cited, "Earlier we had to tackle the unprecedented influx of migrant labours into our state, because of poor implementation of lockdown by other states."

Two days after the lockdown was announced by PM Modi on 23rd March, around one lakh migrant labours had despatched on the borders of Bihar on buses arranged by the UP and Delhi govt. This was opposed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as it was a violation of lockdown. But, Nitish Kumar had no option but to send these migrant labourers back to their native place and put them in quarantine for 14 days. Bihar has so far reported 65 COVID-19 positive cases.

