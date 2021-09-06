Bihar Floods: Central Team To Visit State To Take Stock Of Flood-affected Areas

A team of officials sent by the Central government is scheduled to visit the state of Bihar today to thoroughly study the extent of damages caused by the recent floods. The team will be led by Joint Secretary in Home Ministry RK Singh and he will be accompanied by five more officials who will visit flood-affected districts of the state. They will be expected to formulate a report and submit the same to the Union Government. The team will also hold a meeting with the top officials of the State Government of Bihar.

In the meantime, the flood situation remains adverse in 24 of the districts like Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Katihar Bhagalpur, Khagaria, East Champaran and West Champaran districts. The officials estimate that more than 30 lakh people across two thousand villages are affected due to the heavy rains and subsequent flooding. As of now, 53 people have lost their lives due to flood-related incidents in Bihar. To help the stranded civilians with the rescue and relief operations, 29 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in areas of high alert. These teams have helped to evacuate more than two lakh people and have shifted them to safer terrains.

Rail traffic on Darbhanga- Samastipur section remained suspended on the seventh consecutive day following the inundation of the railway track. 14 trains have been cancelled and 13 trains diverted on alternative routes. Several rivers including Ganga, Bagmati, Kosi and Gandak are maintaining a rising trend and are flowing above the danger mark.

The water level of Bihar's major rivers rises above danger level

Last week, severe rainfall was reported in Bihar's capital Patna along with Nepal. Due to this, the Ganga, Gandak, and Kosi rivers in the state have crossed the danger level of water levels in multiple regions. In Patna, the Ganga River is flowing 12 cm above the danger mark. The Ganga River's tributaries are also seeing increased water levels. The Kosi, known as Bihar's sorrow, is also flowing above the danger level in several regions.

Sanjeev Kumar Suman, Director of the Central Water Commission in Patna, said, "It is definitely a cause of concern. People and animals are rendered homeless." He further added, "Gandak and Budhi Gandak are flowing above the danger mark. Kosi is flowing above the danger mark in Khagaria. Both Nepal and Patna are witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days. If the water level will increase upstream, it will affect the downstream."

(With ANI inputs)