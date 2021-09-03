Bihar Floods: Ganga, Kosi & Gandak Rivers Breach Danger Level After Incessant Rains

Due to severe rainfall in Bihar's capital Patna and neighbouring Nepal, the Ganga, Gandak, and Kosi rivers in the state have crossed the danger level in various regions.

In Patna, the Ganga River is flowing 12 cm above the danger mark. The Ganga River's tributaries are also seeing increased water levels. The Kosi, known as Bihar's sorrow, is also flowing above the danger level in several regions.

Water level of Bihar's major rivers rises above danger level

Sanjeev Kumar Suman, Director of the Central Water Commission in Patna, said, "It is definitely a cause of concern. People and animals are rendered homeless." "Gandak and Budhi Gandak are flowing above the danger mark. Kosi is flowing above the danger mark in Khagaria. Both Nepal and Patna are witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days. If the water level will increase upstream, it will affect the downstream," he noted.

Bihar | Due to heavy rainfall in Nepal & Patna, water level of Ganga, Gandak & Kosi rivers rise above danger level in several areas



"It's definitely cause for concern. People & animals are rendered homeless," says Sanjeev Kumar Suman, Director, Central Water Commission, Patna pic.twitter.com/bBt9r4Dzw1 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the East Central Railway suspended rail service between Darbhanga and Samastipur as floodwaters reached the rail bridge between Hayaghat and Thalwara stations in the Samastipur division. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar undertook an aerial tour of flood-affected regions in Darbhanga on Tuesday and stated that the state administration is constantly monitoring the flood situation in the district.

Bihar Floods

At least nine people have lost their lives in floods in Bihar on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 53 since Wednesday as the situation worsened due to heavy downpour in the state and neighbouring Nepal.

Severe flooding is currently affecting 17 Bihar districts: Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Samastipur, Khagaria, Saharsa, Madhepura, Araria, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Munger, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Vaishali, and Patna.

The flood has affected around 30 lakh people, 2.2 lakh of whom have been uprooted from their homes, and many have been forced to eat at community meals run by the state government. Many individuals have sought refuge on the national highways that crisscross the flood-affected communities. They spend their days and evenings under improvised shelters made of bamboo poles and polythene sheets.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: ANI/Twitter)