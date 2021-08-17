Bihar Floods: Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts Trains In Various Routes

Following torrential rains in Bihar for the past few weeks that led to the Ganges and other important rivers of the state flowing above the danger level, the Indian Railways has now decided to stop the services of several trains.

The incessant rainfall and flood situation in the eastern state of India has disturbed normal life in the state as various roadways along with pivotal train lines have sunk under the water due to the floods, leading to huge difficulties for people living in both rural and urban areas.

Surge in water level hits train services in Bihar

The surge in water level has hit train services, with several railway tracks submerged. As per inputs of the Indian Railways, train services have been halted in the Jamalpur-Sahibganj route and between Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon stations.

An official associated with the Indian Railways informed,

"Water level has reached the guard of bridge number 144A near Lailakh Mamlaka stations. The Divisional Railway Manager on learning about the issue has immediately directed to stop all trains crossing the bridge,”

Patrolling team deployed to keep an eye on the water level

According to the railway officer, several trains have been cancelled, while few have been diverted from Dumka to Banka. An inspecting group has been stationed near the bridge connecting Lailakh Mamlaka stations too.

“The DRM has deployed a patrolling team near the bridge to keep an eye on the water level and condition of the bridge,” said the officer.

Trains will start operating in this route as soon as we are confirmed the bridge has not suffered severe damages due to the flood. As flood recedes, we will examine the bridge thoroughly and trials will be done by running light engines," the officer added.

How are the trains running?

A notification by the Indian Railways states that the Rajendarnagar-Banka Intercity special train, Sahibganj-Danapur intercity special train, Malda-Kiul special, Jamalpur-Bhagalpur-Jamalpur special, Sahibganj-Jamalpur special, Jamalpur-Kiul special and Banka-Rajendranagar special trains have been cancelled.

On the other hand, Vikramshila Express, Howrah-Gaya Special, Down Farakka Express, Brahmaputra Mail and Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak Special have been diverted to run through Banka.

CM Nitish Kumar assures help for flood-ravaged Bihar

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that at least 26 districts in Bihar have been affected by floods and that the government is doing everything possible to help the people in need. He also confirmed that review meetings are being conducted and that people have been evacuated from the affected areas.