Bihar Foundation Day: Industrialist Anil Agarwal Pays Tribute, Shares 'Litti-Chokha' Pic

Indian Billionaire entrepreneur and london based industrialist Anil Agarwal paid tribute to Bihar on its foundation day. He took to Twitter to express his love for the Indian state, which is his native place.

During his series of posts on social media on the foundation day of the state, he shared an image of him with famous Bihari cuisine 'Litti-Chokha', saying, "They say home is where your heart is and my heart, my childhood, my everything are in this plate of food."

Anil Agarwal belongs to Patna, Bihar

The founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, Agarwal wrote on Twitter, "As you all know, english isn't my first language but i understood the meaning of the word 'homesick' when i had to leave Bihar for work. There aren’t enough words to explain my love for this place. Yahan ki har baat duniya se hat kar hai. Jaise hi Bihar ka road sign dikhna shuru hota hai, i just get so happy (Everything here is unique. As soon as the road signs of Bihar start appearing, I just get so happy)."

"The first thing I did was eat 'Litti' with 'Dhania chutney' aur 'Baingan-Chokha', just awesome. I still remember, during the winters all the kids would sit around the fire and help the elders make 'Litti-Chokha'. I have seen the whole world and there is no better food than this," the 69-year-old industrialist wrote.

While fondly remembering his childhood, Anil Agarwal wrote, "Coming back to Bihar means coming back to my childhood, which was filled with love, laughter and good food. I recently got the chance to go back to those lanes where I grew up."

He recently had also applauded the Oscar-winning song Naatu-Naatu, while sharing a picture of him with actor of RRR, Ram Charan and said, "Naatu-Naatu is not just a great song but an emotion that connects the world to India's music and dance. Met the very talented Ram Charan and showed him my work in progress dance step."

The London-based Indian businessman has a net worth of $4 billion and he controls Vedanta Resources through Volcan Investments with a 100% stake in the business. He was born and brought up in a Marwadi family in Patna, Bihar.