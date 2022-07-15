Last Updated:

Bihar 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' Plotters Chats Accessed: Pak Number & Talk Of 'Jihad In 2023'

Incriminating chats have come out from the WhatsApp groups of module 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', mentioned by the Bihar Police in a press briefing on Friday.

Sudeshna Singh

Incriminating chats have come out from the WhatsApp groups of module 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', mentioned by the Bihar Police in a press briefing on Friday. As per MS Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police, there were two groups found on the phone of Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir arrested from Phulwari Sharif earlier in the day.

The first group created using a Pakistani number, had over 181 members including those from countries like India, Pakistan, Yemen and other gulf countries. Another group was made in January that had eight members from Bangladesh, one from Pakistan and he himself. On the groups, lessons were given on Jihad, on creating law and order situation, in India. Their plot for the same was to begin next year, i.e., in 2023. 

Republic accesses Jihad chats 

Republic has accessed snapshots of the chat of the group dated- June 27, 2022. In the chat, a person named Ilyas Patel shared a picture. In reply, another person- Tahir, wrote, "Ab direct Jihad karenge. 2023 main (Now, we will directly resort to Jihad. In 2023.)

Police called it an extremist group with anti-India thinking with members totally brainwashed. A search operation has been initiated to arrest other members of the group.

Ghazwa-e-Hind not part of '2047' plot

The development comes a day after Bihar Police unearthed a chilling document that talked about plans to establish an "Islamic government" in India by the 100th anniversary of the country's independence. The eight-page document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India' was recovered after police busted a potential terror module.

Sharing details about the Islamisize India 2047 plot, police said that 26 people have been named in the FIR. "Some people have been arrested. Athar Parvez, who was arrested on Thursday, his brother was connected with SIMI. In PFI and SPDI FIR, three people have been arrested."

When asked about the '2047' plot that was busted on Thursday and Gazwa-e-Hind, Dillon said, "Both are separate organisations. No connection found so far."

