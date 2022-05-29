Bihar: Girl With One Leg Goes Viral For Determination To Study; Receives Artificial Limb

There's no denying the fact that strong determination can lead a person to new heights. There are several examples on the internet that shows anything is possible for someone with a firm will. One such example is a physically challenged girl from Bihar who went viral after hopping to school on one leg. That has become a thing of the past as she is able to walk on two legs now.

Seema had lost her leg in an accident two years ago. However, she wanted to continue her studies, so she had to hop one kilometer daily to the school in her village, crossing through uneven fields and narrow stretches.

Images and videos of the girl from the Jamui district of Bihar, hopping on one leg on her way to school had been doing the rounds on Twitter. A video of Seema going to school on one leg has been shared by multiple social media handles and news portals. It comes as no surprise that the inspirational clip has caught the attention of officials and other notable names on social media.

Following her story coming to light, the District Magistrate of the region has provided her with an artificial limb and a tricycle. "We'll provide her with an artificial limb. Her determination to attend school each day is inspirational. A tricycle has been gifted to her today," AK Singh, DM Jamui had stated as per ANI.

Later, the pics of the girl wearing a prosthetic leg or artificial limb too surfaced, as IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared it on the micro-blogging site. Sharan captioned the post, “power of social media”.

The post has garnered around 1.7K likes accompanied by several comments and retweets. The viral news has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote in the comments section, "It is unfortunate that we don't act unless some public pressure is felt. Administration abandons their duties when needed the most. Good wishes to the girl". The second user expressed, "Excellent sir". The third user wrote on Twitter, "The good side of social media".