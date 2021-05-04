Bihar Government Announces Lockdown Till May 15 As COVID-19 Cases Surge

In the wake of a constant surge in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, the state government has decided to implement a lockdown till May 15. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter and informed that the decision regarding a statewide lockdown was taken after his meeting with other ministers and officials. In addition, Kumar also informed that the Crisis Management Group has been instructed to take action.

Bihar government announces lockdown till May 15

"After discussion with the associate ministers and officials yesterday, it was decided to implement the lockdown in Bihar till May 15, 2021. In relation to its detailed guidelines and other activities, today the Crisis management group has been instructed to take action," tweeted Nitish Kumar

à¤•à¤² à¤¸à¤¹à¤¯à¥‹à¤—à¥€ à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€à¤—à¤£ à¤à¤µà¤‚ à¤ªà¤¦à¤¾à¤§à¤¿à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤šà¤°à¥à¤šà¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤«à¤¿à¤²à¤¹à¤¾à¤² 15 à¤®à¤ˆ, 2021 à¤¤à¤• à¤²à¤¾à¥…à¤•à¤¡à¤¾à¤‰à¤¨ à¤²à¤¾à¤—à¥‚ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤‡à¤¸à¤•à¥‡ à¤µà¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥ƒà¤¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤—à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶à¤¿à¤•à¤¾ à¤à¤µà¤‚ à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤—à¤¤à¤¿à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¬à¤‚à¤§ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤†à¤œ à¤¹à¥€ à¤†à¤ªà¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¬à¤‚à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¤®à¥‚à¤¹ (Crisis management Group) à¤•à¥‹ à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤ˆ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¹à¥‡à¤¤à¥‚ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 4, 2021

COVID-19 in Bihar

Bihar's Coronavirus tally breached the 5-lakh mark on Monday with 11,407 new cases. In addition, 82 fresh fatalities were recorded taking the state's death toll to 2821, as per the health department. With new cases, the state's total COVID-19 infections were recorded as 5,09,047 with capital Patna being the worst hit. As for recoveries, a total of 13,603 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours, where overall 3,98,558 people have been cured so far. The state has a recovery rate of 78.29 per cent.

India records 3,57,229 new cases

India's case tally crossed the 2-crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 2,02,82,833. The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1, 66,13,292, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

Image Credits: PTI