Bihar Government Fixes Ambulance Rates For COVID-19 Patients Amid Unprecedented Surge

Amid an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, Bihar Government has fixed rates of the small and big-size ambulance for patients. The action has also been taken after several reports of ambulance drivers' irrational charges were reported. To ensure that no COVID-19 patient is forced to pay an exaggerated amount, the state government has fixed rates.

According to the charges established by the state government, not more than Rs 1500 can be charged for a small non-AC vehicle up to 50 km. Moreover, for bigger vehicles with AC, a maximum of Rs 2500 can be charged. Rates will vary depending on the category of vehicle, added the government notice.

The state has been taking several actions to curb the spread of COVID-19 as well. On Tuesday, a lockdown was announced by the government till May 15. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently announced that journalists will be vaccinated on a priority basis.

Patna HC slams Bihar government

On Tuesday, Patna High Court schooled the Bihar Government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation. The court advised that the Indian Army should be given the responsibility of the state instead of the elected government. The decision of lockdown was taken after the judiciary came hard on the Government.

Bihar COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, the state recorded nearly 15,000 cases with 61 people succumbing to the dreaded coronavirus. Currently, Bihar has 1.13 lakh active COVID-19 cases and the death toll has reached 2987.

The capital city of Patna alone recorded 2420 of fresh cases out of the total 14,836 fresh cases of the virus in the state. In last 24 hours, 17 people died alone in Patna. The CM has urged people to not operate social functions like marriage ceremonies that involve a gathering of large crowds. The state, on another side, is also dealing with black-marketing of COVID-19 urgent supplies and protocols getting violated by people on regular basis. Currently, only essential services are allowed to function in the state.