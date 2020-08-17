Bihar Government Likely To Make Announcement On Status Of COVID Lockdown In State

The Bihar Government is likely to make major announcements on Monday regarding the status of the lockdown in the state as the previous lockdown imposed by the government ended on August 16. The previous lockdown was extended on July 30 by the Nitish dispensation to August 16.

The government had then imposed lockdown in the state in light of the surge in COVID-19 infections. It had instructed the government and private offices to function with 50% capacity.

As the lockdown came to an end on Sunday, the government is expected to come up with updates on the extension of the lockdown, with schools and other educational institutions to remain closed as the risk of the virus continues to pose a threat.

COVID-19 situation in Bihar

Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.04 lakh on Sunday as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 537, a health bulletin said.

Patna district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 255, followed by Bhagalpur (177), Madhubani (127), Aurangabad (113) and Muzaffarpur and Saharsa (97 each).

Five fresh fatalities were reported in Patna, four in Gaya, two each in East Champaran and Rohtas and one each in Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, Gopalganj, Munger, Nawada, West Champaran and Siwan districts, the bulletin said.

Patna has so far registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 101, followed by Bhagalpur (41), Gaya (37), Rohtas (28), Munger (26) and Nalanda (23).

The state capital has reported 16,621 COVID-19 cases so far. Districts that have reported more than 4,000 cases each are Muzaffarpur (4,244), Bhagalpur (4,151) and Begusarai (4,009).

Six districts -- Gaya, Katihar, Nalanda, East Champaran, Rohtas and Saran -- have registered more than 3,000 cases each.

Only Sheohar (553) has registered less than 1,000 cases among the 38 districts of the state.

Bihar has so far tested 16.79 lakh samples for COVID- 19, including 67,212 on the previous day.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has increased to 69.71 per cent, Information and Public Relations Department Secretary Anupam Kumar said.

(With PTI inputs. Photo credits: PTI)

