Bihar Government Sets Up 10 Teams To Check Covid Testing Data; Denies Any Manipulation

After Bihar government on Saturday accepted that serious discrepancies were found in Coronavirus testing data in Jamui's Bharat and Sikandra, the state Health Department announced the setting up of 10 teams to randomly verify the testing data from all the state's 38 districts. According to sources, the investigation in 26 districts has begun and show-cause notices have been sent to medical officers in charge of Primary Health Centres in Araria, Forbesganj and the Purniaiah PHC of Sheohar.

Bihar Health Department also said that several people who had given their phone numbers as 10 zeroes have now been traced. This comes after RJD MP Manoj Jha raised an issue in the Rajya Sabha regarding discrepancies in Coronavirus testing data and demanded assurance from the state government that strict action will be taken in regards to this matter.

Bihar Health secy: 'Discrepancies found'

We've found serious discrepancies in COVID test data in Jamui's Barhat & Sikandra. Action has been initiated against concerned officials. Apart from that,at many places, we've been able to trace persons but they gave their phone numbers as ten zeroes:Bihar Principal Secy (Health) pic.twitter.com/ZNtyhcjPAE — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Nitish Kumar assures action, Dy CM denies manipulation

On Friday, RJD MP Manoj Jha raised the issue in zero-hours in Rajya Sabha over “concern over alleged fudging and manipulation of covid testing data in Bihar” and demanded a high-level committee to investigate the said matters. In response, Vice President and speaker of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu noted that it was a serious matter and recommended Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to initiate an investigation in this matter. Bihar, suddenly, saw a massive increase in testing after migrant inrush.

In response to Jha's allegations, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state administration is looking into the matter and action will be taken against people found guilty. On the other hand, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad denied the allegation of manipulation in COVID-19 testing data in Bihar terming it as "totally baseless". The State Health Department suspended 4 personnel including civil surgeon in Jamui while six have been dismissed.

"I just came to know about the matter after somebody raised it in Rajya Sabha. I had a word with the Principal Secretary of the state about it, and he said the matter has been investigated. A total of 22 districts have already been looked into. This was seen at one location and action is being taken," Kumar said, reported ANI.

