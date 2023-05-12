Bihar Government To Open 44 Dedicated Cyber Crime Police Stations

In a bid to check rising incidents of cyber crimes in Bihar, the state government on Friday decided to open 44 dedicated cyber police stations, an official said here.

One such facility will be set up in each of the 40 police districts and four railway police districts.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday.

This proposal was mooted before the cabinet by the Home Department, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said.

“A decision to open 44 dedicated cyber police stations in the state was taken by the cabinet today. Another decision was taken to create 660 additional posts of different ranks for these 44 police stations. With the creation of these dedicated police stations, cases of cyber crimes would be dealt with more effectively,” Siddharth said.

Besides, the cabinet also decided to hand over the operation and maintenance of piped water connections in 67,355 rural wards given under the chief minister's flagship' Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal project' from the Panchayati Raj Department to the Public Health Engineering Department of the state government.

“Earlier, apart from Panchayati Raj, some connections under the scheme were handled by other wings of the government,” the official said.