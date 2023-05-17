Bihar Government To Provide Wooden Sleeper Of Pataliputra To ASI For Its Exhibition Hall

The Bihar government has accepted the request of the Archaeological Survey to provide a wooden sleeper that was used for the protective wall of ancient Pataliputra, on loan, for display at its upgraded exhibition hall here.

The refurbished hall will be inaugurated in Kumhrar area here on International Museum Day on May 18. The exhibition hall has been upgraded in view of a visit of G-20 delegates here next month.

The ASI (Patna circle) had sent two letters in the last three months to the Art, Culture and Youth Affairs department of the Bihar government requesting the wooden sleeper-- found during excavation nearly hundred years back -- for its exhibition hall.

In a letter, dated May 16, Regional Deputy Director (Directorate of Museum), Art, Culture and Youth Affairs department of the Bihar government, informed the ASI (Patna Circle) that the authority concerned has agreed to provide a wooden sleeper that was sought on loan till September 23.

The ASI can take possession of the wooden sleeper from the Patna Museum after completing all formalities, the letter said.

ASI Patna Circle Superintending Archaeologist Goutami Bhattacharya, told PTI, “Delighted to have received a positive response to our requests. Though we cannot display the same on the opening day of Pataliputra Gallery exhibition hall at Kumhrar (Patna) on the International Museum Day (May 18), we will try to bring the object to Kumhrar as soon as formalities are completed to the satisfaction of officials of the Patna Museum”.

Kumhrar is the area of Patna where remains of the ancient city of Pataliputra were excavated by the ASI after 1912.

The upgraded exhibition hall has a new set-up focusing on the history and archaeology of Pataliputra.

Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Maurya Empire, who had brought small kingdoms of India together under one rule for the first time, made Pataliputra its capital and allowed political stability in this region.

The city prospered under the Mauryan empire, and Megasthenes, the ambassador of Greek ruler Seleucus I Nicator in the court of Chandragupta Maurya, resided there and left a detailed account of its splendour, Bhattacharya said.