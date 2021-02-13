Bihar Govt Admits To 'discrepancies' In COVID-19 Testing In Jamui; Assures Strict Action

After Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad refuted 'discrepancies' in Bihar's 'COVID testing data', Bihar Health secretary on Saturday accepted that serious discrepancies were found in COVID test data in Jamui's Barhat and Sikandra. Assuring that action will be taken, the health secretary said that several people who had given their phone numbers as ten zeroes, had been traced. This issue was raised by RJD MP Manoj Jha in the Rajya Sabha, demanding a probe.

CM Nitish Kumar dismisses RJD's allegations of 'irregularities' in Bihar's COVID testing

Bihar Health secy: 'Discrepancies found'

We've found serious discrepancies in COVID test data in Jamui's Barhat & Sikandra. Action has been initiated against concerned officials. Apart from that,at many places, we've been able to trace persons but they gave their phone numbers as ten zeroes:Bihar Principal Secy (Health) pic.twitter.com/ZNtyhcjPAE — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Nitish Kumar assures action, Dy CM refutes

On Friday, RJD MP Manoj Jha raised the issue in zero-hours in Rajya Sabha over “concern over alleged fudging and manipulation of covid testing data in Bihar” and demanded a high-level committee to investigate the said matters. In response, Vice President and speaker of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu noted that it was a serious matter and recommended Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to initiate an investigation in this matter. Bihar, suddenly, saw a massive increase in testing after migrant inrush.

In response to Jha's allegations, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state administration is looking into the matter and action will be taken against people found guilty. On the other hand, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad denied the allegation of manipulation in COVID-19 testing data in Bihar terming it as "totally baseless". The State Health Department suspended 4 personnel including civil surgeon in Jamui while six have been dismissed.

"I just came to know about the matter after somebody raised it in Rajya Sabha. I had a word with the Principal Secretary of the state about it, and he said the matter has been investigated. A total of 22 districts have already been looked into. This was seen at one location and action is being taken," Kumar said, reported ANI.

What are the 'discrepancies'?

As per an Indian Express investigation of COVID-19 test records at Public Health Centres, out 230 entries for Barhat in Jamui only 12 entries were confirmed tested, while only 43 of 208 entries were confirmed tested in Sikandra. Moreover, in Barhat and Sikandra, cell numbers of most entries were found invalid. Indian Express also found that mobile numbers provided for those tested were owned by unrelated people from other districts or states. The alleged reason for these discrepancies were a pressure to 'meet or get close to the daily target', state health officials to Indian Express.

