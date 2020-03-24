Bihar Govt Advises Media To Refrain From Interviewing Patients, Relatives Or Treating Docs

Bihar Government has issued an advisory for media, to refrain from interviewing or publishing names of any COVID-19 patients, parents, relatives, treating doctors, assisting medical staff in any form.

Bihar Government in its advisory has also stated that violation of the advisory is a punishable offence under section-19 of the Bihar epidemic disease, COVID-19 Regulation 2020 and section -3 of the Epidemic diseases act -1897.

Sanjay Kumar Principal Secretary Govt of Bihar said, " No media shall publish the names and address of any COVID-19 patients in any print /electronics/ web / social media . Any person contravening any regulation made under the provisions of Bihar Epidemic disease regulation shall be deemed to have committed an offense, which is punishable and he/she can be sent to jail."

Transport secretary Sanjay Agarwal said," We have issued this advisory to ensure the privacy of the patients and relatives and media should understand the sensitivity and it's a punishable offense. "

Bihar has already declared COVID-19 as an epidemic and under the Bihar Epidemic Diseases COVID-19, Regulation 2020 any person who is a COVID-19 suspect can be forcefully quarantined if he or she refuses to do so. Now this advisory for the media is certainly,to stop panic among the citizens and also to respect the privacy of the patients and their relatives.

