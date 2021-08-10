Bihar Govt & Gates Foundation Provide Delivery And Infant-care Kits To Rural ASHA Workers

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty in treating the rural population, as many as 19,500 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) workers and 90,000 ASHA workers were provided with ANM kit and Home Based New Born Care (HBNC) Kit respectively. The move is aimed at reducing the mortality rate of newborn babies in rural areas.

The distribution of medical kits is part of a welfare programme jointly organised by the Bihar government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed the ANM kits on Tuesday, comprising of ANM bag, digital BP machine, glucometer with 100 strips, Lancet, stethoscope, digital thermometer, tongue depressor (spatula), measuring tape, searchlight, Mayos scissor.

Besides this, 90,000 ASHA workers were distributed with ASHA kit which comprised of a kit bag, two blankets for neonates, neonatal weighing scale - tubular spring type, LED torch, digital watch, digital thermometer, and baby feeding spoon.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Bihar

Hari Menon, India-head of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said their focus is to work alongside the government, to strengthen services for health and nutrition, finance, agriculture, sanitation and women's livelihood.

"We will be working to improve maternal and child health outcomes, elimination of infectious diseases, strengthening of routine immunisation and working with the state govt to strengthen the state health systems. The Government of India, through the PMGAY scheme and Ayushman Bharat Yojna, has a strong focus to increase the footprints of primary healthcare and universal health coverage. We will work on those areas," Menon told Republic TV.

He said that the Foundation will also focus on digital health and how that can be used as a platform to improve the delivery of services across the country. "We will look at ways to institutionalise and build the capacity of the state health system, to carry this work forward."

In 2019, Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), has accepted in principle to continue support to the Bihar government in the health sector beyond 2021, based on the government’s long-term plan for health system reforms.

This followed the request by Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey for an extension of support. Pandey met Melinda Gates on the sidelines of the Women Deliver 2019 conference at Vancouver in Canada, which ended on June 6.