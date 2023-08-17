Bihar Govt Asks Districts To Intensify Crackdown On Illegal Sand Mining

The Bihar government directed the district authorities to intensify the crackdown on illegal sand mining in the state, officials said on Thursday.

The state Mines and Geology Department also directed district mining officers to initiate legal proceedings against registered brick kiln owners who have not paid outstanding dues and royalties to the government for years, they said.

"The department has directed the district authorities of Bhagalpur, Saran, Nawada, Rohtas, Aurnagabad, Bhojpur and Gaya to intensify the crackdown on illegal sand mining. Officials concerned have been directed to constitute a dedicated team to conduct raids," Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Mines and Geology Parmar Ravi Manubhai told PTI.

Actions must be taken against mafias involved in illegal sand mining, he said.

In Bhojpur, night-long raids were conducted from Tuesday evening by the district administration and police on the bank of the Sone river near Suraundhaand.

In the raids, which began around 3 pm on Tuesday and went on till 6 am on Wednesday, nine poclain machines were seized, and a fine of Rs 6.30 crore was imposed on the owners of these machines.

"About Rs 18 crore fine has been collected for illegal mining, transportation and storage of sand in the district in this financial year till August 14," Bhojpur's district magistrate Raj Kumar told PTI.

"So far this fiscal, 755 raids have been conducted, 158 FIRs have been lodged and 6.55 lakh cubic feet of sand seized in the district. Also, 70 sand smugglers were arrested and 865 vehicles engaged in illegal mining and transportation were seized," he said.

Manubhai said a task force has been formed in each district, and the department has also employed boats for river patrolling.

The government also imposed hefty fines for illegal mining in the state and collected Rs 299 crore in 2022-23, he said.

Manubhai said the department has decided to create its own police force to curb illegal sand mining, and exploitation and transportation of minerals in the state.

The department also directed district mining officers to initiate legal proceedings against registered brick kiln owners who have not paid outstanding dues and royalties to the government.

"Action must be initiated against brick kiln owners who have not paid royalty to the government. Directions have been given to the officials concerned in this regard. Officials have also been asked to issue closure notices to those brick kilns who have so far not obtained permission from the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) for operating their units," said the ACS.

Bihar Int Nirmata Sangh president Murari Kumar urged brick kiln owners to pay royalties to the government without any delay.

"We have already requested the department to consider a one-time amnesty scheme for such brick kilns," he said.