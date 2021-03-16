Bihar Govt Bans Obscene Music In Public Transport; Permit To Be Revoked On Flouting Order

The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar has announced a restriction on playing obscene/vulgar songs in public transport vehicles. In an order issued to district transport officers, the Bihar Government has stated that strict action, including revoking of permits, will be taken in case of non-compliance with the ban imposed. Highlighting that a meeting of the state transport authority held on July 6, 2018, had imposed a restriction on playing of vulgar songs in trucks, buses, tempos and other public vehicles, however, it has been observed that the order is not being followed strictly.

"It is requested that, as per the order, tempos, buses, trucks and other public transport vehicles should refrain from playing vulgar songs otherwise the district administration is instructed to investigate the matter and revoke the permit given to the vehicle and commence a criminal investigation into the matter as well," a letter dated March 13 by the Bihar Transport Commissioner to district authorities read. READ | Tejashwi Yadav claims attempt to muzzle Oppn in Assembly as RJD trains guns at Bihar Min

Govt issues directions to district authorities

As per reports, the decision is said to be taken in view of the Holi festival, during which the state government has observed that the practice of playing vulgar music increases. Taking note of numerous complaints received by state government authorities during the festival period, the transport department has issued special directives to the district administration to scale up the surveillance against the playing of vulgar music. Special initiatives have also been taken to curb the playing of similar music near residential areas as well as campuses of schools and colleges.

To ensure strict compliance with the rules, all traffic SPs, Joint Commissioners, the regional transport authority and all district transport officers have been directed to take strict action against those found flouting the order. The state government has also directed authorities to highlight the effects of noise pollution which are caused by the trend of playing Bhojpuri songs in public transport across the state. Moreover, authorities have also been signalled to convey that the sanction on playing vulgar music will also provide relief to the people as some feel 'uncomfortable' due to the content of the music.