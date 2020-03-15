COVID-19: Bihar Government Employees Ordered To Work On Alternate Days

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the general administration department of Bihar has issued an order for assigning duties on alternate days to both class C and D employees of the State government.

The Bihar government has directed all its department heads to form rosters and assign alternate shift duties to government employees. The state Health Department is, however, exempted from allowing employees to work on alternate days.

"All department heads to ensure that large gatherings of employees are avoided. Class C and D employees of the state government are to be assigned alternate working shifts," read the order from Patna District Magistrate citing the general administration department order.

READ | Bihar: Japanese Coronavirus Suspect Quarantined In Gaya

No case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Bihar so far. As of Friday, 142 patients with COVID-19 symptoms have been kept under observation, out of whom 73 have been discharged. Meanwhile, India has reported 107 positive cases of COVID-19, as per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Apart from this, there have been two deaths due to the deadly virus in the country.

Bihar invokes Section 144 even as no cases were reported

In Bihar, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have also been invoked in districts of Muzaffarpur and Sheohar till March 31, as a precautionary measure to dissuade mass gatherings amid COVID-19 scare. The state government has decided to close all educational institutions, coaching centres, cinema theatres, parks, museums, and zoo till March 31.

READ | Coronavirus Scare: CM Nitish Kumar To Prorogue Bihar Assembly Budget Session From March 17

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed officials to be on alert pertaining to COVID-19. Bihar faces threat from people visiting Bihar from Nepal and China as Bihar shares a 1400 km porous border with Nepal. Nitish Kumar has also asked officials to screen people visiting from Nepal. Bihar faces imminent threats from people visiting Bodh Gaya, from Nepal and China. A large number of Buddhist devotees congregate at Bodh Gaya, the land of Gautam Buddha, for pilgrimage.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Coronavirus as a pandemic and Europe as its current epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China which was earlier the epicentre of the deadly virus.

READ | Bihar Govt Issues Coronavirus Alert; Direct Officials To Monitor Visitors From Nepal

READ | 75-yr-old Bihar Man With Symptoms Of COVID-19 Hospitalised

(With inputs from agencies)