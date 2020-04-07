The Debate
Amid Lockdown, Bihar Govt Gives Financial Aid To Around 1 Lakh Stranded Migrant Workers

Two lakh eighty-four thousand migrant labourers applied in the portal aapda.bihar.nic.in, and after the screening, one lakh three thousand people were selected

In a huge relief for the migrant workers, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that the state government will transfer Rs 10.35 crore into the bank accounts of one lakh migrant labourers of Bihar stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown. 

READ: Bihar Govt Seeks Explanation From 76 Doctors For Not Attending Duty Without Permission

Nitish Kumar provides a breather

The announcement was made on Tuesday and it comes at the back of a meeting with the senio officials of the government. 

Two lakh eighty-four thousand, migrant labours have applied in the portal aapda.bihar.nic.in, and after the screening, one lakh three thousand people were selected for the benefit. In the next phase, some more people would be benefitted. Maximum applications were received from Delhi, Mumbai and Haryana. After the borders of Bihar were sealed due to lockdown, the state government reached out to the migrant labourers stranded across the country and created online portal and helpline numbers, so that the people in distress could reach out to the state government for assistance.

READ: Bihar Health Minister Appeals All Markaz Attendees To Undergo COVID-19 Testing

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "We are running camps for people of Bihar stranded in Delhi and other parts of the country where food and shelter is being provided by the Bihar government. We are providing assistance of Rs 1,000 to those stranded outside Bihar. More applications will be screened in the near future and aid would be provided to them."

READ: Ray Of Hope In Bihar As 6 Beat COVID 19 In 48 Hrs; Zero +ive Cases

READ: India To Allow Hydroxychloroquine & Paracetamol Export To Neighbours In Need Amid Covid

 

