Bihar Govt Issues Order Urging Citizens To Report 'suspected Illegal Foreigners' To Police

In a shocking development, the Bihar government now wants its citizens to "suspected illegal migrants" (especially Bangladeshis) to the police. A public notice by S.P. of Siwan, Bihar has called public to report suspected 'illegal migrants' to the nearest police station. Similarly, another letter issued by District Magistrate (D.M) of Kishanganj Bihar to DPRO has asked plan an awareness campaign to make people report illegal migrants in Kishanganj on an urgent basis.

Bihar govt asks people to report "suspected illegal migrants"

This order comes after recently Patna HC order asked the Bihar Govt to construct a separate detention centre. While hearing a case related to deportation of three Bangladeshi women, the Patna High Court said that the detention centre cannot be built inside the jail and directed the govt to file its response on setting up a seperate detention centre soon. As per reports, 38 undocumented “foreigners” are currently in jails or remand homes in Bihar.

Incidentally, JD(U)'s support for the CAA led to a rift in the party with leaders like Pawan Varma and JD(U) Vice-President Prashant Kishor opposing the party's support to CAA. Kishor and Varma were thrown out of the party after they termed CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) - a "lethal combo" in the hands of the government to 'systematically discriminate and prosecute people based on religion'. Nitish Kumar himself has vocally said that there is no need for NRC in the state.

Centre on illegal migrants

In the latest parliament session, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lower House of the Parliament that those foreign nationals who entered the country without valid travel documents in a surreptitious manner are treated as illegal migrants. The Minister stated that the accurate data regarding the number of such migrants living in the country is not centrally available with the government. The Centre has issued instructions to states and Union Territories to sensitise the law enforcement and intelligence agencies for taking appropriate steps for prompt identification of illegal migrants.

The Centre directed states and UTs to collect specified locations as per provisions of law, capture biographic and biometric particulars of illegal migrants, cancellation of fake Indian documents and for taking legal proceedings including initiation of deportation proceedings as per provisions of law. Consolidated instructions to tackle the issue of overstay and illegal migration of foreign nationals have also been issued on March 30, 2021, stated Rai in the House. The Centre is yet to frame ruled for the Citizenship amendment Act (CAA).