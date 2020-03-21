The Debate
Bihar Govt Orders Shut Down Of Restaurants, Banquet Halls To Tackle COVID-19

General News

The Bihar government has ordered to shut restaurants and banquet halls, exercising powers conferred by the Bihar Epidemic Diseases COVID-19  Regulations 2020.

Written By Prakash Singh | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Bihar government has ordered to shut all restaurants and banquet halls, exercising its powers conferred by the Bihar Epidemic Diseases COVID-19  Regulations 2020. 

READ | Coronavirus: Complaint Filed Against Singer Kanika Kapoor In Bihar Court

Bihar government issues notification, orders shut down of restaurants

According to the notification issued by the Principal Secretary of Health, Government of Bihar, Sanjay Kumar: 

1.The in house operations of all restaurants in the state of Bihar to be suspended till 31st March, except for home delivery and take home services.

2. The operations of all stand-alone banquet halls and banquet halls in hotels will be suspended till 31st March.

READ | COVID-19: Bihar Shuts Down Bus Services, Restaurants, Banquet Halls Till Mar 31

READ: Power Tariff Rate Slashed By 10 Paise Per Unit In Bihar

Commenting on the measures adopted by the state government, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that:

"We have decided to shut all restaurant and banquet halls in Bihar keeping in mind the threat of spread COVID-19.  This decision has been taken in order to promote social distancing and will be effective till 31st March and thereafter we will access the situation. 

So far no positive cases have come up in Bihar but the state government has already declared the COVID-19 as epidemic disease and has therefore ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, gyms, theatres and malls in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state. 

READ | Bihar Govt Orders Closure Of Malls, Gyms; Restricts Massgatherings

First Published:
