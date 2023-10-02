Bihar Govt Releases Caste-based Census, 27% Backward Class, 36% EBC, 19.6% SC

In a significant move, the Bihar government has unveiled its long-awaited caste-based census data, shedding light on the diverse demographics of the state. This release provides a comprehensive overview of the population belonging to various communities, including Other Backward Classes (OBC), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and the Unreserved category.

One notable aspect of this release is the efficiency with which the caste-based census was conducted. Officials have proudly touted the record time in which this massive undertaking was accomplished.

According to the newly disclosed data, Bihar's population is a conglomerate of diverse communities:

Backward Classes (OBC): The census reports a substantial OBC population of 3,54,63,936 individuals, constituting 27.12% of Bihar's total population.

Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): EBC members are a significant portion of the state's demographics, numbering 4,70,80,514 individuals, which accounts for 36.01% of the population.

Scheduled Castes (SC): The SC community comprises 2,56,89,820 individuals, making up 19.65% of the total population.

Scheduled Tribes (ST): Bihar's tribal population, identified as Scheduled Tribes, is reported at 21,99,361 individuals, contributing 1.68% to the state's overall populace.

Unreserved Category: The Unreserved category encompasses 2,02,91,679 individuals, representing 15.52% of Bihar's population.

In total, Bihar's population, as per the caste census, stands at an impressive 13,07,25,310 individuals