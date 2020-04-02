Bihar Govt Seals Borders; Not To Allow Any More Migrant Labourers During Lockdown Period

After the declaration of lockdown pertaining to coronavirus, there was a mass exodus of migrant labours from all over India to Bihar. But now the Bihar Government has decided to seal its borders, and not allow anyone to enter Bihar from the bordering districts of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Violating the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than one lakh migrants reached the borders of Bihar in buses arranged by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh government forcing Nitish Kumar to, arrange Buses for them, so that they could reach their native place.

READ | Shivraj Chouhan: '82 Out Of 107 Markaz Attendees Who Entered MP Have Been Identified'

Bihar seals border

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, while speaking to Republic TV said, "So far 23 positive cases have been reported in Bihar. Now the borders of Bihar have been sealed and the protocol of lockdown is being followed. Whosoever sent them on borders, people will teach them a lesson. Now no more migrant labours will be allowed. We request them to maintain social distance. The labours who came to Bihar recently have been put under quarantine in their respective villages. "

READ | 'If Anyone Dies While Serving COVID-19 Patients, Their Kin Will Get Rs 1 Crore': Kejriwal

On Taghlibi Markaz delegation Mangal Pandey said, "As far as 17 people participating in Markaz is concerned, we have put them in quarantine and have also collected samples of all of them, report of the test would be available by late evening."

The videos and pictures of migrant labours, walking on the highways along with their family after the announcement of lockdown by PM Modi, forced the Delhi and UP govt to arrange Buses for their return to the homeland and in turn compelling the Bihar Govt to ensure their entry into Bihar despite lockdown. But now the Bihar govt has decided to seal its borders, and have also arranged for relief camps all across the country accommodating more than 2 lakh migrant labours.

READ | Mumbai Police Conducts Searches To Find Nizamuddin Markaz Attendees

READ | COVID-19: Delhi Police Share Harry Potter Meme To Fight Fake News On April Fools' Day