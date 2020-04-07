Bihar Govt Starts Sanitising Tunnel In Vegetable Mandis Of Patna

In order to protect the people of Patna from COVID-19 infection, the Patna Municipal corporation has started a disinfectant tunnel in Rajendra Nagar, Vegetable Mandi area. This initiative has been started due to the crowd at vegetable Mandi so that people buying vegetables from the Mandi can get themselves, as well as the vegetables, sanitised.

The moment someone enters the tunnel, there would be a spray of sodium hypochlorite and the entire body of the person and the vegetables would be sanitised.

District Magistrate of Patna Kumar Ravi said, "This initiative has been started in the vegetable Mandi because a large number of people visit here to buy vegetables and they come in contact with each other. It's important that each one of them sanitise themselves and the vegetables before they enter the home. We would soon start this kind of sanitising tunnel in other areas of Patna as well near malls to avoid people from getting infected."

This initiative of sanitising tunnel will protect the people visiting the vegetable Mandis. So far in Bihar, 32 people have tested positive for COVID-19. States like UP and Telangana have already taken a call to extend the lockdown. Bihar is likely to decide by 11th or 12th April on the extension of lockdown.

