Bihar Govt Suspends Two Police Officials Over Saharsa Prison Convict's Circuit House Stay

Bihar government suspended two police officials Harinandan Kumar & Dani Prasad Yadav of the Saharsa prison after a former Member of Parliament (MP) and a murder convict Anand Mohan stayed at the Khagadia government circuit house, on his way back to the Saharsa district jail from Patna, where he had been taken for a hearing in the district court.

It's important to note DSP Saharsa HQs wrote to SP Saharsa that Anand Mohan travelled in his personal vehicle for the hearing from Saharsa to Patna and en route, while returning back visited his residence in Patna at 3 pm. He reportedly stayed at his residence for a night.

As per sources, Former Bihar People's Party MP, Anand Mohan was brought to the Saharsa district Court in Patna for the hearing of the murder case of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah. On his way back to the jail after the hearing, Mohan stayed in a Khagadia Government Circuit House for a night. He took rest for about two hours at one of his supporter's place on August 12. Later on August 13, he visited the RJD office in the Khagadia district on August 13.

Speaking to Republic TV, one of the workers Ashok in Khagadia Circuit House confirmed by saying, "Yes, Anand Mohan had come on 12th night and two rooms were booked in the name of his MLA son Chetan Anand. Rooms number 2 and 3 were booked in his name. In one room Anand Mohan stayed and in the second room, his associates stayed. The police party stayed downstairs somewhere else."