Bihar Govt Tightens COVID Measures, CM Nitish Kumar Asks Migrants To Return Soon

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar appealed to those who have migrated to other states to return as early as possible, amid the new guidelines announced by Bihar government

Pritesh Kamath

PTI/Pixabay


In view of the alarming spike in COVID-19 infections across the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday appealed to Bihar citizens who have migrated to other states to return as early as possible. This comes as the Bihar government has imposed restrictions in the state due to the spike in COVID-19 infections across the country. 

While addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "Those who are outside, it is our appeal to them to return to the state as early as possible. We will do whatever is possible from our end to facilitate them. The more they delay, the more problems they will face. We want them to come sooner, so they can be tested and the needful can be done for them," while adding that the state government is making necessary arrangements for quarantine centres in case the migrants are unable to quarantine at home. He added that the government will provide employment to those who are returning to the state.

Necessary communications will be given through mike and loudspeakers so as to create awareness over the COVID-19 protocols.

The state government had earlier shut schools, college and other educational institutions till April 18 which has been extended to May 15 and no exams will be conducted during that period, said the Chief Minister.

Bihar Government's imposition of new guidelines comes on a day when the country recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark.

Following are the guidelines for Bihar:

  • Educational institutions closed till May 15.
  • All cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, parks and gardens will be shut till May 15.
  • Barring essential services, all government and private offices to be operational with one-third capacity till 5 PM.
  • Night curfew will be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM across the state.
  • All shops, fruits and vegetable sellers, mandi, meat and fish selling shops can remain open till 6 PM. Timing reduced from 7 PM to 6 PM.
  • All restaurants and Dhabas to be operational for home delivery & take away services till 9 PM.
  • Religious institutions were shut till April 30, now closure has been extended till May 15.
  • Ban on mass gathering in public places.
  • Cremations and burials will be allowed with 25 people. Marriages allowed with the guest capacity not exceeding 100.
  • Imposition of Section 144 to be left to the discretion of District officer as per the prevailing situation.
  • Banking, Post office, Health care, Fire department, Police, Ambulance services are exempt from the restrictions. Interstate transportation is exempt from restrictions.

 

