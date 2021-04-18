Bihar Govt Tightens COVID Measures, CM Nitish Kumar Asks Migrants To Return Soon

In view of the alarming spike in COVID-19 infections across the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday appealed to Bihar citizens who have migrated to other states to return as early as possible. This comes as the Bihar government has imposed restrictions in the state due to the spike in COVID-19 infections across the country.

While addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "Those who are outside, it is our appeal to them to return to the state as early as possible. We will do whatever is possible from our end to facilitate them. The more they delay, the more problems they will face. We want them to come sooner, so they can be tested and the needful can be done for them," while adding that the state government is making necessary arrangements for quarantine centres in case the migrants are unable to quarantine at home. He added that the government will provide employment to those who are returning to the state.

Necessary communications will be given through mike and loudspeakers so as to create awareness over the COVID-19 protocols.

The state government had earlier shut schools, college and other educational institutions till April 18 which has been extended to May 15 and no exams will be conducted during that period, said the Chief Minister.

Bihar Government's imposition of new guidelines comes on a day when the country recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark.

Following are the guidelines for Bihar: