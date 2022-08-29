Bihar Govt To Withdraw General Consent To CBI Days After Raids On RJD Leaders: Sources

In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar is likely to withdraw the general consent given to the CBI to probe cases in the state. This comes less than a week after the CBI carried out raids at the premises of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, former MLC Subodh Roy, Rajya Sabha MPs Ahmad Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad in connection with the land-for-jobs scam. This was followed by all Mahagatbandhan parties alleging that the central investigative agency was being used by the Centre for political purposes.

Speaking to the media on the possibility of Bihar withdrawing general consent to the CBI, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand claimed, "The Mahagathbandhan is feeling insecure because of internal political contradictions, besides corruption scandals involving the RJD, its largest constituent". He alleged that the ruling alliance in Bihar wants to challenge the federal structure and democratic fabric of the country just to save RJD. At present, the state government has the support of 165 MLAs in the 242-member Bihar Assembly.

What is 'general consent' granted to CBI?

The Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act mandates that the CBI has to seek the permission of the state government before commencing an investigation of a crime in that state. General consent is normally given by all states to facilitate the CBI to conduct a seamless investigation into cases of corruption against central government employees in the concerned state. However, if this consent is withdrawn, the central agency shall have to seek the concerned state government's permission to register any fresh case pertaining to the jurisdiction of the state.

While 8 opposition-ruled states- Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Mizoram had withdrawn general consent to the CBI, Meghalaya became the first NDA government to do so. However, it remains to be seen whether Maharashtra will change its stance after the collapse of the MVA government. On November 8, 2021, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh stated that it is "not a desirable position" that 78% of the requests sent by the CBI from 2018 to June 2021 to 8 states for grant of specific consent for investigation of cases were pending.