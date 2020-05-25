Bihar Govt Enrolls Jyoti In Class 9 & Gifts Bicycle; 'want To Pursue Studies,' She Says

After 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari pedalled 1200 km on her bicycle carrying her ailing father from Gurugram to her native place in Sirhulli village in Darbhanga district of Bihar; accolades, awards and financial help have come her way.

Recognizing her feat of tenacity and endurance, the Bihar government enrolled Jyoti Kumari in class 9 in a plus-two government high school in Pandaruch, Darbhanga. The state government also gifted her a new bicycle, two sets of uniform with shoes and a school bag along with books.

'She had to be honoured'

Sanjay Singh, State Project Director of the Bihar Education Project Council, said, "Jyoti had passed class 8 in the year 2017 from the middle school of her village. She had to leave for Delhi to join her father. Her schooling was on hold. By peddling her sick father for 1200 km, she has become the face of tenacity, of will to live on, of the toughness of a girl child, of indefatigable courage. She had to be honoured, she had to be embraced, she had to be helped. This was our small gesture to welcome her to our fold, to admit her in our school."

After getting admission in the school, Jyoti said, "I want to pursue my education and appear for matriculate examinations. I had to leave studies midway because I had to lend helping hand to my father in Gurugram. I will go for the trial as invited by the cycle federation. "

A couple of days back US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump tweeted about the physical endurance of the 15-year-old.

Jyoti and her father Mohan Paswan were stuck in Gurugram for almost two months immediately after the lockdown was announced. Jyoti's father, an autorickshaw driver was injured and with no means of livelihood and food left, they were left with no option but to leave for their native place. Despite her father's reluctance, Jyoti decided to pedal 1200 km carrying her ailing father on May 10 to reach her village in seven days on May 17.

