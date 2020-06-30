Bihar Haj Committee Asks Centre To Prioritise Pilgrims Who Could Not Go This Year In 2021

The Bihar Haj Committee has urged the Centre to prioritise those pilgrims in 2021 who had registered for Haj this year but could not travel due to the restrictions imposed by the Saudi Government.

"We have requested the Central govt that people who had registered for Haj 2020 should be given priority when registration for Haj 2021 starts. Also, higher preference should be given to devotees who are above the age of 70 years," Rashid Hussain, Executive Officer, Bihar Haj Committee said.

Of the total 4,859 applications received by the Haj Committee this year, 169 applicants were above 70 years of age. Adding that many pilgrims were left dejected due to the lockdown, Hussain hoped that the majority of the applicants this time will be sent to Haj in the coming years.

Saudi Govt limits foreign pilgrims

Earlier in June, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi informed that India honours the decision of Saudi Arabia Government to ban international pilgrims to perform Haj in light of Coronavirus pandemic.

In a telephonic conversation with Naqvi, Saudi Minister for Haj and Umrah Mohammad Saleh Bin Taher Benten suggested not to send Indian pilgrims to perform Haj this year due to the impact of COVID-19.

Along with the decision to cancel Haj, the government has also assured that application money of over 2.3 lakh pilgrims from India will also be returned. The money will be refunded to the pilgrims without cancellation deductions through direct transfer.

(With agency inputs)

(Image credits: AP)