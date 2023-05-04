Bihar: HC Places Interim Stay On Caste Based Survey, Observes 'State Has No Power For It'

The Patna High Court has put an interim stay on the caste-based survey in Bihar. A division bench of Chief Justice KV Chandran concluded the hearing of the petitions filed by Akhilesh Kumar and others on Wednesday. The court said that it is of the opinion that the state government has no power to conduct a caste-based survey which would amount to a census. The next hearing in the case will take place on July 3.

In the order, Patna HC said, "We are of the considered opinion that the petitioners have made out a prima facie case against the continuation of the process of caste-based survey, as attempted by the State of Bihar. There is also the question raised of data integrity and security which has to be more elaborately addressed by the State. Prima facie, we are of the opinion that the State has no power to carry out a caste-based survey, in the manner in which it is fashioned now, which would amount to a census, thus impinging upon the legislative power of the Union Patna High Court CWJC No.5542 of 2023(6) dt.04-05-2023 31/31 Parliament."

The court said that the government's intention of sharing data with the leaders of different political parties of the State Assembly - ruling and the opposition - is a matter of great concern. "There definitely arises the larger question of the right to privacy, which the Hon’ble Supreme Court has held to be a facet of the right to life," it said.

"We direct the State Government to immediately stop the caste-based survey and ensure that the data already collected are secured and not shared with anybody till final orders are passed in the writ petition," Patna HC said.

Advocates Dinu Kumar, Ritu Raj and Abhinav Srivastava on behalf of the petitioners and advocate General PK Shahi on behalf of the State presented the parties before the court.

During the hearing, Dinu Kumar told the court that the state government is conducting a caste-based census and the right to conduct surveys is beyond the jurisdiction of the state government.

Advocate General PK Shahi said that the survey is being conducted to make plans for public welfare and to improve social justice.