Bihar Health Minister Expresses Concern Over COVID-19 Affecting Other Districts

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has expressed concern over some more new districts of Bihar, becoming affected by COVID-19. So far, 22 out of 38 districts have been affected, in which 321 cases have been reported positive. Within a span of four days, Bihar has reported more than 150 COVID-19 positive cases.

While speaking to Republic TV, Mangal Pandey said, "We are trying to do a maximum screening of people. In many districts we are undertaking door to door screening. So far we have done a screening of four crore people. When we get information about the arrival of any person, we prioritise them. "We have to break the chain of COVID-19 by conducting tests. Keeping in mind the density of the population, Bihar is still under control.we are screening all the close contact within a radius of 3-7 km. We are trying to conduct the test and collect a sample of as many people as we can," he added.

Aid to migrant labourers of Bihar

On Migrant Labourers stranded in different parts of the country, Mangal Pandey said, "We are following the protocol of lockdown announced by the Government of India. Migrants will be allowed to enter Bihar after proper screening and check-ups. So far we have transferred Rs 15 Lakh into the bank account of labourers stranded in different parts of the country, after having received more than 22 lakh applications."

PM Modi during his meeting with Chief Ministers hinted that states shall take a call on the implementation of lockdown after May 3. But it seems clear that districts under green zones will be exempted from lockdown within the periphery of the district.

Bihar Govt is also planning intradistrict movement of traffic in Bihar. But the sudden spike in the number of positive cases in the past one week is a cause of concern for the state.

