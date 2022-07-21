Bihar: Hoax Call Prompts Bomb Scare At Patna Airport, Delhi-bound Indigo Flight De-boarded

All passengers from a Delhi-bound Indigo flight (6e 2126) were deboarded at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Bihar's Patna as panic gripped after a hoax call about a bomb on the plane. District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that the plane will be allowed to take off after security checks.

"A person gave the news of a bomb being planted in an Indigo flight going from Patna to Delhi. After this, all the passengers have been de-boarded as a precaution. After checking the security, the flight will be allowed to go," Patna DM said.

#LIVE | Hoax call prompts bomb scare at Patna Airport. Passengers de-boarded while Delhi-bound flight undergoes a security check. They will be let back in and the flight will be allowed after the check: Patna DM https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 — Republic (@republic) July 21, 2022

Chandrashekhar said that a person himself hold that he was carrying a bomb in his bag. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers swung into action and interrogated the person.

"Nothing was found from the person. As per protocol, all bags are being searched. The person seems to be a little mentally ill. He was travelling with his family. We believe that it is a hoax but the investigation is on and the bomb squad is also present. He has been detained," the DM said.