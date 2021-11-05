Bihar Hooch Deaths: CM Nitish Kumar Warns Of Strict Action; Detailed Review After Festival

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has warned that there will be a strict review of the situation in the state as far as consumption of alcohol is concerned. After multiple people were reported dead in West Champaran and Gopalganj district due to the consumption of spurious liquor, the opposition slammed the ruling government and alleged that the state administrators were distributing alcohol to buy votes during the by-polls election campaigning. CM Nitish Kumar said that the investigation is currently underway, and those responsible for the incident will be caught. The police have also conducted several raids in relation to the matter.

While speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, “After the investigation in the hooch incident, there will be a strict review of the Alcohol Prohibition Law. Even though across the state, there are several raids and arrests, we need to review the situation.” Nitish Kumar was angry that there were consistent efforts by the people of the state to procure illegal alcohol. He added, “Despite the state’s efforts to ban the use of alcohol, it is a very sad thing that incidents like these continue to happen.” He added that the state government will ensure stricter implementation of the policies and said, “This incident only tells us to be more vigilant and promote our anti-alcohol campaign. We need to tell people that it is an extremely bad and unhealthy habit and that it is against the law in this state to consume alcohol. It should be stopped and the illegal ways of making alcohol in the state killed so many people. There will be a thorough investigation on the matter and we will find ways to ensure a stricter methodology is in place."

The Alcohol Prohibition Law

Earlier in November 2015, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had returned to power in the state by pitching a complete ban on alcohol in Bihar from April 1, 2016. He later officially banned the sale and consumption on April 5, 2016, and said, “All types of liquor will be banned in the state from today. Sale and consumption of any type of alcohol in hotels, bars, clubs and any other place will be illegal from today onwards." As per the law, anyone violating the law could be imprisoned for 5 to 10 years.

Image: Republic World