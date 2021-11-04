Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 17 Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor In West Champaran & Gopalganj

In a big breaking development in Bihar, eight people have been reported dead in West Champaran and nine people in the Gopalganj district after consuming spurious liquor. Sources informed Republic that upon consuming the feigned alcohol-based drinks, several people complained of intense stomach ache and a few of them lost lives at their residences while others were declared dead at hospitals.

In addition, many village residents are under medical observation at hospitals while villagers of the Nautan block of West Champaran and Mohammadpur block have admitted to individuals dying of spurious liquor. Police have been conducting raids at various places and certain arrests in relation to the matter at hand have been made too.

Bihar Hooch tragedy

Acknowledging six deaths due to alleged poisonous liquor, the Panchayat Superintendent of West Champaran told local media reporters, "Prima facie, these deaths look to have occurred following the consumption of poisonous substances. However, the exact cause of the death could only be known after the post mortem reports are provided."

Reports suggest that this is one of three poisoning cases in Bihar since October while the District Magistrate of Gopalganj, Naval Kishore Choudhary, confirmed that the district has recorded nine spurious liquor-related deaths since November 2.

"Two persons died while they were undergoing treatment while two others died when they were being taken to hospital. The cause of the deaths can be known only after post mortem reports arrive," he said to a local news agency.

The deceased, all residents of Nautan Block in West Champaran, have been identified as Baccha Yadav, Maharaj Yadav, Hanumat Rai, Jawahir Sahani, Ram Prakash Ram and Mukesh Paswan. Further, officials have said that more than 10 people in Kushar village allegedly consumed bogus liquor and fell sick bodily and were rushed to private hospitals in Motihari and Gopalganj by family and folks. Symptoms showcased headache, vomiting, nausea and vision issues.

It may be recalled that during July 2021, nearly 16 persons had lost lives due to consuming spurious liquor in West Champaran, though at the time, the incidents of deaths and hospitalisation took place in the Loria and Ramnagar blocks of the district.