Bihar Hooch Tragedy: BJP Says Nitish Kumar Govt Is Hiding Actual Number Of Deaths

Sushil Modi, BJP member of Parliament and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, said the Nitish Kumar government is hiding the actual number of people who died in the Chapra hooch tragedy.

"Yesterday I met the families of those who lost their lives in the Chhapra hooch tragedy. The death toll has crossed 100 but the government is hiding the numbers. Due to fear of police, people are performing last rites of their family members without postmortem."

Chirag Paswan attacks Mahagathbandhan

Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan and the chief of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), said the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar is hiding the real death toll.

“The death toll is not 60 or 70 as they are saying, the number will be close to 150 or 200. The state government is trying to suppress the truth," Paswan said.

"The families of the deceased were pressurised and were asked to perform the last rites as soon as possible without a postmortem. Still, they (government) are threatening the victims’ kin to not mention that they died due to liquor or they will be sent to jail. This is the attitude of their administrative officers,” he added.

NHRC takes suo moto cognizance

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo moto cognizance of the tragedy and notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary and DGP of Bihar. A report is expected within four weeks.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said, "NHRC is an autonomous body and has right to take independent decisions. Over 72 people have died and the government is trying to hide number of deaths. I urge Nitish Kumar to take action against accused and not blame others."

Bihar prohibited sale and consumption of alcohol in 2016. However, its implementation continues to be patchy.