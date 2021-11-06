Bihar Hooch Tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar Holds Review Meeting As Death Toll Climbs To 33

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a review meeting concerning the recent deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the state. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister shared images from the review meeting and further informed that a review meeting was held regarding the prohibition of liquor at 'Sankalp' located at 1 Ane Marg. His meeting came under the view of the latest hooch tragedy in the state which has till now claimed the lives of 33 people prompting the state government to launch a fresh campaign for motivating people to avoid drinking alcohol in the dry state.

According to a press note issued by the Chief Minister Office, strict instructions have been given to the concerned authority for carrying out stern actions against the violators of the liquor ban in the state. Apart from that, he has also been instructed to take actions against the people involved in the recent incidents across the state followed by a fresh campaign to raise awareness regarding the ban of alcohol consumption.

As a part of it, a total of 19 people have been arrested till now in connection to the tragedy after carrying out several raids at various locations in Bihar. Meanwhile, taking a jibe at the state government, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called the chief minister's liquor ban law a "complete failure."

Bihar hooch tragedy

The recent hooch tragedy in Bihar has so far claimed the lives of 33 people in the state majorly from districts like Gopalganj, West Champaran, and Bettiah. However, officials have been denying such numbers and have claimed only 25 deaths. Meanwhile, many are undergoing treatment for the same.

Concerning the same, several officials, as well as hooch sellers, have been arrested in connection with the sale of spurious liquor. While, two officials namely Manish Sharma, the in-charge of Nautan Police Station, and a village chowkidar are currently placed under suspension, a liquor seller involved in the case is currently on the run and a search has been launched to nab him.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI/Twitter/@NitishKumar