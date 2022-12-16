Bihar Hooch Tragedy Death Toll Reaches 50; Police Initiates Crackdown On Liquor Traders

The death toll in Bihar’s Chapra due to the consumption of spurious liquor has risen to 50 on December 16. The incident which was reported on Wednesday, December 14, triggered a political slugfest in the state assembly where the ruling mahagathbandhan led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the opposition BJP traded charges over the death toll in the unfortunate hooch tragedy. SHO of the area and a constable have been suspended as a result of the incident.

Action in the aftermath of the Hooch tragedy

The police have swung into action as a result of the incident, Chapra SP said, “Action will be taken against police officials found involved in the incident. We have taken considerable action in terms of the liquor bottles seized, and the number of people arrested. In the last 48 hours, we have undertaken a special operation under which 126 Liquor traders have been taken under custody and 4,141 ltr Liquor has been seized.”

The authorities are probing the availability of liquor in the state, Chapra DM said, “The matter is being investigated, as to where did the Liquor come from, how was it distributed, what was the network. We are gathering information about the forward and backward linkages".

'Peeyoge toh maroge': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

On being asked the question about providing compensation to the next of kin of the victims, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. Jo sharaab peeyega, wo toh marega hi na... Udaharan saamne hai — peeyoge toh maroge (Those who will drink liquor, will die, the example is in front of you)."

BJP leader and former Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi slammed the state government on the incident and said, "We are getting news that more than 40 people died. But the government is hiding. The government is saying that they can confirm until the viscera report. In the six-year, 1,000 people have died in Bihar due to spurious liquor & 6 lakhs have gone to jail. Is Bihar under police raj?."

