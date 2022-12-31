Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Delhi Police Arrest 'mastermind' Behind Chapra Illicit Liquor Case

The Delhi police's Crime Branch unit has arrested the alleged mastermind of the Chapra Hooch tragedy in Bihar wherein over 80 people died after drinking spurious liquor. According to the police, the accused, identified as Ram Babu Mahto, was arrested from the Dwarka area of Delhi.

Speaking about the arrest of Mahto, Delhi Police Crime Branch officials said, "Ram Babu Mahto is one of the most wanted accused in two cases registered at Police Station Mashrak, and Police Station Isuapur of Saran district. As per reports around 80 people died in these tragic incidents related to the sale and consumption of spurious liquor," ANI reported. The police also stated that the arrested accused was involved in several cases of illicit liquor.

Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrests Ram Babu in Delhi. He was the mastermind of a spurious liquor case in Bihar. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/CmSKk37Hpa — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

"As per the information available so far, he is involved in several cases of illicit liquor. He has been arrested from the Dwarka area of Delhi. Appropriate legal action is being taken and info about his arrest has been shared with Bihar Police for further action," the Delhi Police Crime Branch said, ANI reported.

'Ordered strict action against the accused': CM Nitish Kumar

Speaking to reporters on the arrest of the alleged 'mastermind' behind the Chapra Hooch tragedy, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "The government is keeping a close watch. We are investigating everything. We've been investigating this case right after the incident took place. The majority of people are in favour of the liquor ban. I have given orders to take strict actions against the accused."

Govt is keeping a close watch. We've been investigating this case right after the incident took place. Majority of people are in favour of liquor ban. I've ordered to take strict actions against the accused: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on arrest of main accused of Chapra hooch tragedy pic.twitter.com/f1fr6OTp3Z — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

The Chief Minister also said, "Some people who are given responsibility, sometimes do not work properly. Action should be taken on that too."

It is pertinent to mention that the Chapra Hooch tragedy which resulted in several deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor came against the backdrop of liquor prohibition in Bihar since April 2016. The Opposition has been attacking the Nitish Kumar government, questioning the implementation of the ban on the sale of liquor in the state of Bihar.