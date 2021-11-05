Bihar Hooch Tragedy: SHO Suspended As 21 Die; Prohibition Min blames 'segments Of Society'

After multiple people were reported dead in West Champaran and Gopalganj district after consuming spurious liquor, the Minister of Prohibition and Excise, Sunil Kumar, has defended the state's law and order situation. As per several sources close to Republic, those who consumed illicit alcohol-based drinks complained of intense stomach ache and subsequently lost lives at their residences. Many were declared dead at hospitals as well. Apart from these, several people from the village are under medical observation at hospitals. The police have been conducting raids at various places and certain arrests in relation to the matter at hand have been made too.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sunil Kumar said, “This incident occurred in the Gopalganj district in which 11 people died and another 12 died in the Champaran District. When the prohibition law was passed, the assembly passed the same with utmost seriousness and the intention to stop what happened recently. However, just like people break laws by committing murder or theft, there are segments of society who break the laws regarding this. This is a business that involves a lot of money, which is another motive for the criminals who indulge in the distribution of illicit alcohol.”

Shashi Ranjan, the SHO of Mohammadpur police station has been suspended for failing to check the illegal liquor trade in the area. The district Superintendent of Police, Anand Kumar, also said a chowkidar has been suspended as well. The two have been put in the dock for their “callous attitudes.”

Earlier in November 2015, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had returned to power in the state by pitching a complete ban on alcohol in Bihar from April 1, 2016. He later officially banned the sale and consumption on April 5, 2016 and said, “All type of liquor will be banned in the state from today. Sale and consumption of any type of alcohol in hotels, bars, clubs and any other place will be illegal from today onwards." As per the law, anyone violating the law could be imprisoned for 5 to 10 years.

Minister admits that police are sometimes involved but they are punished accordingly

He further added that the law has been effective for the state as the authorities have seized more than 4 lakh litres of illicit alcohol. He said, “There have been several arrests, convictions and prison or death sentences. The law is still a work in progress and we as a state are doing our best to ensure it is implemented well." On being asked if the police are involved, he said that the department keeps a close eye on its employees and if they’re involved, they will be investigated and subsequently suspended. He said, “The police and the excise department keep a close eye on its own employees and we are the only department We have the most dismissals due to corruption from any department, be it a chaukidaar or an Excise high-level officer. If we get any information or if there’s any suspicion, we ensure that proper action is taken.”