Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Sushil Modi Backs Nitish Kumar; Says 'prohibition Must'

As spurious liquor claimed lives of 33 in Gopalganj, West Champaran, and Bettiah, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday highlighted the need for stricter implementation of Prohibition in the state. The BJP leader added that there was no reason why Prohibition should be uplifted in Bihar, as was being advocated by the leaders of his own party. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal said that the law is strict but the circumstances show that people are not as aware.

"In 2016, a similar case was reported and the accused were given the death penalty- 9 were ordered to be hanged till death while 4 others were ordered to be kept in life imprisonment. I appeal to the Bihar administration that those found guilty this time also be subjected to a speedy trial, and be given the death penalty," Sushil Kumar Modi said.

'Rs 4 lakh compensation for families of deceased'

"The fault is of the seller as well as the consumers," added the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, underlining that the families of the deceased have 'no fault'. "I appeal to the Bihar administration to grant all these families 4-4 lakh each as compensation," he said, adding that even in 2016 the said compensation was given to the families.

Over the last few days, several deaths have been reported across Bettiah, West Champaran, and Gopalganj over the alleged consumption of spurious liquor. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that upon consuming the alcohol, people complained of intense stomach aches and lost their lives within a few hours at their homes or at hospitals. In the wake of the scare, several have been taken under medical observation at hospitals. Police have been conducting raids at various places and arrests in relation to the alleged distribution of bad liquor have also been made.

In 2016, the Nitish Kumar-led government had brought in the policy of Prohibition, saying 'that money spent on liquor could instead be spent on the family's welfare'.