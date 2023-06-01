Bihar IAS Assaults Home Guard With Rod, Officer Responds; Inaction To Result In Strike

A home guard was admitted to a hospital in Bihar after allegedly getting thrashed with a rod by a woman IAS officer for refusing to do duty on the road instead of her residence gate where he was placed.

Statement by home guard

The home guard named Ashok Kumar Sah is getting treated at the Chhapra Sadar Hospital for multiple injuries. He stated that the incident took place while he was on night shift on Monday, May 29.

The victim said, "I had my duty at midnight. During that time, madam came from Patna, her name is Priyanka Rani, Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC), Saran. I opened the door and she went inside. Then she came to me and asked what are you doing over here. I said I have my duty from 12 am, and I am doing that. She said to stand on the road and then do your duty, she forced me and started abusing me. She asked for an iron rod from her driver."

He added, "She started hitting me and when I asked what did I do, she shouted and said I will destroy you and your life,'' adding ''After the attack, I started having dizziness. However, I still managed to do my duty.''

IAS officer denies allegation

IAS Priyanka Rani said that all these allegations are baseless and she had no altercation with the home guard. She also stated that the constable does not want to perform his duty. Further, she mentioned that she has an eight-month-old baby and she was returning home after attending a meeting, there was no one to look after the concerned baby and that's why she got home. The matter has also reached the District Magistrate and she has been asked to give a clarification on the incident.

Home Guard Association threatens to go on strike

The Bihar Home Guard Volunteers Association has also warned to go on strike if necessary action is not taken against the officer.